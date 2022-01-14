Wow! Minot High girls beat Jamestown with half-court shot at buzzer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – An eighth grader playing on the Minot High Girls Basketball team created a moment she’ll never forget Thursday night, hitting a buzzer-beating half-court shot to win the game for the Majettes.
In the final moments of the game, Jamestown sunk a bucket to take the lead, 61-59.
Then, as time expired, Majettes Guard Maggie Fricke launched a shot from half-court, and sunk it to win the game!
Maggie’s teammates rush the court to celebrate with her, and the Majettes win 62-61.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.