West Fargo boy returns home 110 days after horrific crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 110 days being away from home, Taren Klein returned to West Fargo where friends and family surprised him with a homecoming celebration. The young man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike last September.

“We have been waiting for this for 110 days, we are so happy that we can all be together as a family and we’re so happy. I know to be home, all together under one roof, we’re really excited about it.” said Cassie Klein, Taren’s mom.

The community support, the GoFundMe that reached over $50,000 and the countless hours of help that was given to the Klein family, those gestures mean a lot to Taren’s parents.

“It’s amazing having that level of support from the community and we’re forever grateful for it.” said John-Paul Klein.

Taren’s had numerous injuries from the crash. He had a broken femur, three fractures in his lower jaw, two fractures in his eye sockets, a dislocated toe, road rash and a part of his skull had to be removed to help with the swelling of his brain. The young man had many surgeries and he returned to the place he calls home for the first time in 110 days.

Taren also has three siblings that missed him dearly. Eleanor, Mason and Daniel expressed what it means to have their brother back under the same roof.

“It’s really fun to have my big brother who always be by my side. He always helps a lot and he’s a great brother, I’m so happy to see him again.” said Eleanor Klein.

“So yeah, it’s great to have him back home, with us.” said Mason Klein.

“Now I don’t have to go to sleep knowing that they’re in some city like 3,000 miles away.” said Daniel Klein.

While there is still many steps ahead on the road to recovery, today the family can celebrate Taren’s return.

