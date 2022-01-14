Advertisement

USAF Connect is new smartphone app for Minot Air Force Base

Image/video: USAF Connect / Straxis, LLC
Image/video: USAF Connect / Straxis, LLC(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – As of the beginning of the year, Minot Air Force Base has a new app.

The old “Team Minot” app is no longer active.

To find the new app, search “USAF Connect” in your app store and download the app.

Once it’s downloaded the app will ask you to pick your organizations you want to follow.

For Minot Air Force Base, scroll down a little and select “Team Minot.”

You can then authorize the app to send you push notifications.

On the main page for “Team Minot” you’ll find links to resources on COVID-19, weather, to information for military spouses, and more.

