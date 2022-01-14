Trinity Health rebrands EMS services

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is combining its air and ambulance emergency services into one operation, now known as Trinity Health First Response.

The transportation services are made up of Community Ambulance Service and NorthStar Criticair.

The first response division will also include a dispatch center and EMS education center.

Leadership with the programs said this will help streamline services and could save more lives.

“This capability allows us to streamline emergency transportation efforts, saving time and possibly the lives of those whom we are entrusted to deliver safely and quickly to their destination,” said Amy Thomas, the director of transport services and first response.

