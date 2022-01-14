Advertisement

Trinity Health rebrands EMS services

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is combining its air and ambulance emergency services into one operation, now known as Trinity Health First Response.

The transportation services are made up of Community Ambulance Service and NorthStar Criticair.

The first response division will also include a dispatch center and EMS education center.

Leadership with the programs said this will help streamline services and could save more lives.

“This capability allows us to streamline emergency transportation efforts, saving time and possibly the lives of those whom we are entrusted to deliver safely and quickly to their destination,” said Amy Thomas, the director of transport services and first response.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts
Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday
Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday evening into Friday | What You Need to Know
Tim Simon
Police violated state law by confiscating Williston reporter’s cell phone
Billings County drug arrests
Two separate incidents in Billings County have led to multiple drug arrests
3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN
UPDATE: Several detained for questioning after shooting in Moorhead

Latest News

Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Minot Public Schools
Minot Public Schools closed Friday amid snowy roads
10PM Sportscast - 1/13/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/13/22
Majettes' eighth grader Maggie Fricke sunk a half-court buzzer-beater to win the game against...
Wow! Minot High girls beat Jamestown with half-court shot at buzzer