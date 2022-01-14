Advertisement

SRT customers impacted by ransomware attack

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – A ransomware attack has left thousands of SRT customers without email service since Jan. 12.

The attack was on Mail2World’s server, which is used by SRT as a third party email provider.

Mail2World is reporting that customer data has not been compromised and they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The ransomware attack is not on SRT, but does impact SRT’s customers.

