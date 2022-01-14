Advertisement

Moorhead family killed by carbon monoxide poisoning laid to rest

Funeral for Hernandez-Pinto Family
Funeral for Hernandez-Pinto Family(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff and Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A funeral is happening now at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in south Moorhead for seven members of a Moorhead family who died of carbon monoxide poisoning last month.

Valley News Team’s Bailey Hurley is there and describes a very somber heaviness in the air. She says about 150 people are gathered to honor the Hernandez-Pinto family.

Wright Funeral Home tells us, unfortunately, family members from Honduras were not able to be at Friday’s service. However, several students and staff from Moorhead Public Schools are there, as well as Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe.

Five of the seven family members are being buried in Moorhead, while two others are being transported back to their home country of Honduras to be laid to rest.

