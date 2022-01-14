Advertisement

Minot Public Schools closed Friday amid snowy roads

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in North Dakota, canceled classes Friday due to difficult travel conditions, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer sent the following statement to Your News Leader:

“Excessive snowfall in the City of Minot has made travel very difficult, and many streets around our schools are nearly impassable.   In order to keep our students and staff safe, and to give snow removal crews time to clear streets, Minot Public Schools will be closed today.  All extracurricular activities and practices are cancelled for tonight.  The district has a planned professional development day for staff on Monday.  School will resume on Tuesday, January 18th.”

Roughly 7,600 students are enrolled in Minot Public Schools across 19 facilities.

Other Minot-area school districts, including Nedrose, South Prairie, and Surrey canceled class for Friday, while others are running on delays. Follow Your News Leader for information on closings here.

