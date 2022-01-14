Advertisement

Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND

Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire broke out at TW Service in Carson, N.D., around 11 this morning.

“There was a lot of smoke, a lot of tires burned,” said Ben Schaff, owner of County Seat Lounge in Carson.

No information is known yet on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

Neighbors say the communities have come together to help and are pitching in to provide food for the first responders. They say most of the fire appears to be extinguished at this time.

Firefighters are investigating the cause.

