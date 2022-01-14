COVID-19 spike prompts changes to courts, sheriff’s office in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – District Court and the Sheriff’s Office in Rolette County are adjusting operations in light of a recent sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

Northeast District Judge Anthony Swain Benson issued an order that all court proceedings in the county be held electronically, effective Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Nathan Gustafson and Jail Administrator Dan Kraft announced Thursday that all visitation and fingerprinting is canceled until further notice, and the lobby will remain locked.

In a notice posted on the department’s Facebook page, Gustafson said those who must come to the office must wear a mask, call ahead, and use the intercom at the front door.

He encouraged citizens to handle business over the phone as best as they can.

The department’s number is: (701) 477-5623.

As of Thursday, Rolette County had 537 active positive COVID-19 cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Last week, leadership with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe and its schools canceled class until next Tuesday, Jan. 18, amid a COVID-19 spike.

Earlier this week the Turtle Mountain Community Schools authorized the ability to move to virtual learning, but said they would continue with planning to return to in-person instruction Tuesday, though the number of active positives in the county has gone up since then.

We’re expecting more information on the tribe’s approach to schools Friday.

You can find Judge Benson’s order here.

