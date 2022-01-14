Advertisement

COVID: 15.6% 14-day avg.; 8,560 total active; 52.5% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Friday 1/14, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 15.6%. In total, there have been 152,867 confirmed cases and 2,045 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 135 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 22 ICU beds occupied. 8,560 cases remain active. 55.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.5% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 996,521 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

