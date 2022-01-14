BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are using coffee and conversation to get community members talking.

Coffee with a Cop is an event aimed at allowing the community to get face-to-face time with officers responsible for policing the Bismarck area.

The goal is to break down barriers and to get people used to seeing and interacting with law enforcement.

One officer says it’s important people are comfortable with police, not only in high stress situations, but also when the department is looking for feedback.

“What kind of job are we doing? Do we need to improve in areas? Are there things you like that we do? Are there things you don’t like that we do? That’s important, you know? Police are the community and the community are the police” said Officer Clint Fuller, Bismarck Police Department.

Coffee with a Cop will be hosted every two months at coffee shops that accepted the department’s request earlier this year.

