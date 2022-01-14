City of Minot addressing pair of water main breaks

MINOT, N.D. – Amid snow removal efforts by city plows Friday, crews with Minot’s water and sewer department are working on repairing a pair of water main breaks.

The city said it’s working on fixing one break in the 800 block of 21st Avenue NW. The city has closed off the block of 8th to 9th Street during repairs.

Crews are also working on repairing a break in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue SE, though that road will remain open.

The city said both breaks will impact water service, but crews are working to get the water back on as quickly as possible.