Changing COVID-19 policies reflected in Canadian travel to North Dakota

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the tourism industry in Minot said that changes to COVID-19 policies in Canada have created an ebb and flow of Canadians traveling to North Dakota.

Back in November, Canada lifted its non-essential travel ban. However, just days before Christmas, the country reinstated its PCR testing requirement. Before Dec. 21, Canadian travelers did not have to submit a PCR test if they were in the U.S. for less than 72 hours.

Now, Canadian travelers must submit a test regardless of how long they stay in the states.

Stephanie Schoenrock, the Executive Director at Visit Minot, said it’s prompted Canadians to have to do a little more planning before their trip.

“We’ve seen that additional requirement impact travel patterns again, even though the border is open,” said Schoenrock.

Canadian travelers who want to learn more about travel requirements and how they can submit a PCR test can find information on a special page on the Visit Minot website.

