Century High School students march with Band of Americas in Rose Parade

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not many of us will ever attend the famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

Even fewer of us will ever be chosen to march in the famous New Year’s Day parade.

But two Century High School sophomores can now say they’ve done both.

The once in a lifetime experience is something they’ll never forget, and the reason they had the opportunity, is good news for people of all abilities.

Their cell phone video might not be the best quality, but the memories captured in their recording are crystal clear.

The cell phone video shows Century High School sophomores Dawson Schon and Rachael LuBale performing with Bands of America. They were among more than 300 students from 213 schools and 39 states that made up the 2022 Bands of America Honor Band. They performed at Disneyland and marched in the famous New Year’s Day Rose Parade.

“It was tough,” admitted Schon.

This was the first time either had ever marched in a parade.

“We’re orchestra kids and we’re marching in a marching band,” Lubale said.

Lubale plays the cello; Schon the viola.

“It’s a little bigger than a violin,” Schon explained.

Lubale and Schon were chosen based on their involvement in United Sound, a peer-to-peer mentoring group that pairs orchestra students with students in the special education program.

“The mission is basically to have the opportunity to include everybody. Whether you have learning disabilities or what, anybody can be able to do music,” said CHS orchestra instructor Jeremy Overbeck.

It is a mission Lubale has taken to heart, and one she was excited to show the world.

“I was like, ‘Well, it’d be a great opportunity for the both of us to be part of something that big,’” she said. “And I wanted to be able to show at least our country like hundreds of people in our country how amazing United Sound is.”

The smiles in these pictures are all the proof she needs to know her mission hit a high note.

The Rose Parade covers five and a half miles. Lubale and Schon were pretty proud to have marched the whole thing.

