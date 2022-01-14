Advertisement

Broadway in Bismarck Ticket Giveaway: STOMP

(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
Register for a chance to win a ticket package for STOMP, performing at the Bismarck Event Center February 8, 2022. Contest ends February 3, 2022.

Winner receives:

  • 4 tickets to the show
  • 2 luxury hotel rooms at the Radisson
  • $200 gift card to Butterhorn
  • Limousine Ride to the show with Night Life

Winning tickets must be picked up in person at KFYR-TV, 200 N 4th Street, Bismarck, North Dakota.

