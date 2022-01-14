Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has entered a guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide for a 2021 New Year’s Day crash.

Police say Kenyon Eagle, 19, drove the wrong way on Bismarck Expressway and caused a head-on crash that killed a South Dakota woman, Tiffany Shaving. Shaving died at the scene and her two passengers, 28-year-old Ryan Whitebull and 25-year-old Carlin Mellette, both of Bismarck, were seriously injured and hospitalized. Eagle was also taken to the hospital for medical care.

Court documents report that Eagle’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at 0.213% at the time of the crash.

At the change of plea hearing Thursday, Eagle told district court judge Cynthia Feland that he made a bad decision and said he took responsibility for driving recklessly. Attorneys proposed a plea agreement of six years in prison.

Judge Feland is considering the agreement and ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

