UPDATE: Three detained for questioning after gun incident

3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are on scene after reports of a gun going off at an apartment complex in South Moorhead. The call came in just before 9:00 a.m. to the area of 30th Avenue and 18th Street South in Moorhead.

We have a reporter on scene who tells us, at one point, police had guns drawn. Since then, three men have been placed in hand cuffs and are being detained for questioning.

Police Captain Deric Swenson says they are still sorting out the details of what happened, but they believe someone may have been shot at at one apartment complex and then a suspect or suspects ran to another apartment complex nearby.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this developing situation as we get more information.

