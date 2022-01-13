United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Zach Hendrickson

MINOT, N.D. – It hasn’t been an easy season for the Our Redeemer’s Christian School Knights boys basketball team. After graduating a long list of seniors, the team is still finding its style.

”We’re getting better each game. We got a lot of young guys playing a major role coming off the bench and we’ve got some senior leadership too,” said Head Coach Brock Teets.

One of the team’s four seniors is Zach Hendrickson.

Hendrickson recently broke Our Redeemer’s all-time scoring record, and his team voted him MVP of the game after a close win over Nedrose.

”It was kind of a rough game a little bit, just fighting back and forth there. They’re a hardworking team and we had to fight back, so I think it really could’ve gone to anybody,” said Hendrickson.

”He gets on the floor, picks us up when times get tough. Not everything goes our way, he’s always there helping us and doesn’t get down on us. He’s a good leader,” said teammate Coltan Francis.

”We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but we’ve played a good schedule so far and as we get into our district schedule we’ve got to be playing some of our best basketball,” said Teets.

”We’ve got some young dudes coming into roles. I think we started the year off a little slower than we wanted to, but it’s coming into shape a little bit and we’re playing the way we want to play,” said Hendrickson.

The Knights are currently 3-4 this season, and district play starts versus Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on Friday.

