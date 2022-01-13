Advertisement

State reports new record of daily COVID cases

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state recorded a new high for daily COVID-19 infections Thursday, exceeding the previous high set Wednesday.

More than 2,600 new positive cases were reported , a day after roughly 2,400 new infections were reported on Wednesday.

This has pushed our current active count to nearly 7,500, as testing also resulted in a more than 18% positive rate.

More than 2,500 of those cases are in Cass County, with just over 1,000 reported in Burleigh County.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks temporarily closed in Bismarck
Country House Deli closed
Bismarck deli struck by vandals
Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday
Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday evening into Friday | What You Need to Know
Billings County drug arrests
Two separate incidents in Billings County have led to multiple drug arrests
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Latest News

I-BAND donated 1,000 pounds of North Dakota produced ground beef to 12 schools across the state.
North Dakota ranchers team up to get locally raised beef into schools
Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts
3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN
UPDATE: Three detained for questioning after gun incident
10PM Sportscast - 1/12/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/12/22