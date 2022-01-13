State reports new record of daily COVID cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state recorded a new high for daily COVID-19 infections Thursday, exceeding the previous high set Wednesday.

More than 2,600 new positive cases were reported , a day after roughly 2,400 new infections were reported on Wednesday.

This has pushed our current active count to nearly 7,500, as testing also resulted in a more than 18% positive rate.

More than 2,500 of those cases are in Cass County, with just over 1,000 reported in Burleigh County.

