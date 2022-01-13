Advertisement

Shortage of monoclonal antibody treatment impacts Minot

(Trinity Health)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health said it is having to suspend a lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19 due to extremely short supplies in the area.

Trinity’s Emergency and Trauma Center announced Thursday they’re suspending monoclonal antibody treatments for patients in the E.R.

Those who are looking for the therapy will need to get a referral from their provider.

Local supply will be allocated to patients based on their need and medical factors.

Trinity Health’s infectious disease specialist said COVID-19 cases across the nation all attribute to the shortage.

“The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and here in North Dakota has boosted demand for monoclonal antibodies and caused a shortage of what has proven to be life-saving treatment,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.

The infusion treatment is for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are high risk due to health complications.

If administered early, it has shown to prevent serious illness and the need for hospitalization.

The federal government does allocate the treatments to states based on their need.

