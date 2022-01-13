Recreational marijuana sales strong in Montana

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - In just two weeks since its legalization, sales for recreational Marijuana in Montana have started surging.

Customers across the state have already purchased more than $2 million in cannabis products. Voters approved initiative 190 in November, which allows recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Officials in support of it said this gives people more freedom.

“Montanans have a freedom-ethos here. We don’t consider it our business what you might do in your home, and we think people can make decisions by themselves as adults in Montana,” said Pepper Petersen, President/CEO of the Montana Cannabis Guild.

The initiative established a 20% tax on recreational Marijuana, with half of that going towards Montana’s general fund, and the rest towards other programs. Peterson said they expect sales to be very beneficial to the state.

“This is the only new source of revenue that the state has at all this year, and we hope to see upwards of $50 million in new tax revenue in 2022,” Petersen said.

While the drug is legal in Montana, it is not in North Dakota. A spokesperson with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office said people can be penalized if they are caught transporting it.

