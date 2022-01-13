North Dakotan training in Alaska for Junior Iditarod

BIG LAKE, Alaska – A North Dakota girl is currently training in Alaska with her dog team to compete in the Junior Iditarod next month.

Eva Robinson, from Cavalier, and her team will compete on February 26.

The Robinson family said Eva has trained for the race since she was five years old.

The team, named Diva Dogs Racing, is training just a few miles from the historic Iditarod trail.

We’ll have more from Eva and her family later this week.

