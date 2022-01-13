North Dakota ranchers team up to get locally raised beef into schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota may be known as cattle country, but that doesn’t mean the beef our kids eat in school is locally raised.

A group of ranchers is hitting the road and hoping to change that, one school at a time.

It’s delivery day for John Roswech. Up before the sun, he’ll spend this day delivering North Dakota beef to North Dakota schools.

“I’m very passionate about getting North Dakotans to eat North Dakota beef and to support our ranchers,” he explained.

Roswech operates South Forty Beef in Mott, a USDA certified meat processing plant. He’s partnered with the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota to get local beef into schools.

“We’ve been talking about this for years, why we aren’t providing our schools with good nutritious state grown beef,” said Kerry Dockter, I-BAND president and Denhoff rancher.

I-BAND donated 1,000 pounds of North Dakota produced ground beef to 12 schools across the state. Roswech has already delivered to a few, including Fargo public schools, who are on board to purchase more.

“We actually received feedback already from the chef, that it smells like beef. It cooks like beef and the yield from the North Dakota beef to what they’re buying was like 50% plus higher meaning that there was actually more beef at the end of the day,” said Roswech.

The goal of this project is to teach kids some important lessons about where their food comes from and to encourage more schools, and more North Dakotans, to shop local.

“That’s our next generation that we’re hoping will buy beef,” said Dockter.

“By buying local beef, you could be saving your neighbor,” added Roswech.

If you’d like to learn more about getting local beef into you school, or you’d like to donate, visit I-BAND’s website, i-band.org.

