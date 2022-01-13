Advertisement

North Dakota bishops oppose UND gender inclusion policy

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that represents North Dakota’s Roman Catholic bishops is contacting parents of students at the University of North Dakota and asking that they urge administrators to reject the school’s proposed “gender inclusion” policy.

The policy, which is still in draft form, would require the use of a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and the use of facilities that align with a person’s gender identity. The Catholic Conference, on behalf of Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck and Bishop John Folda of Fargo, sent a letter this week to parents.

UND President Andrew Armacost says the policy is intended to protect transgender students.

