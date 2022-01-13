New Dickinson city hall opens January 24th

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new office will soon open in the heart of downtown Dickinson. The new city hall has many updated features incorporated into a historic building.

By the end of January, Dickinson residents will go to a new building for their city hall needs. It’s the former American Bank Center and a building that’s been standing since the early 1900s.

“What a better way to kind of build the downtown to have the city repurpose a nice building like this,” said Gary Zuroff, public works director.

The space has city utility windows close to the entrance for easy access. It will offer seating and refreshments, as well as a new city commission room.

“The new city meetings will happen the first meeting in February will be over here,” said Zuroff.

City staff outgrew the former city hall, and the new location has larger offices and wider hallways.

GT Architecture helped the city achieve the new design in the historic space.

“You don’t get a 100-plus-year-old building to work with and repurpose quite a bit, there’s high ceilings, the big, tall windows, some of the crown molding,” said Brian Gregoire, GT Architecture.

The architect says they added walls, windows, and flooring to some areas. City leaders hope the new location makes residents feel closer to the pulse of the city.

“To be part of the downtown atmosphere I think will be a nice touch,” said Zuroff.

City functions will start in the new location on January 24th. The old city hall is up for sale.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.