Game and Fish's new electronic posting service deemed successful

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As hunting season winds down, North Dakota Game and Fish says the state’s new “digital posting” service is a success. The service saw landowners from across the state post their land online as an alternative to posting signage on their property.

Brian Hosek, with the Game and Fish, says the goal of the program was to ease the burden of landowners as well as make it easier for hunters to find where they can and cannot hunt.

Thousands of landowners and hunters are using the resource, and there were millions of interactions on the opening day of gun season. And while properties no longer need to be posted physically, trespassing didn’t seem to be an issue.

“We did monitor our violations, seeing if that had changed. And, as of this year, surprisingly, our violations have been down”, said Hosek.

Over 56% of landowners included their contact information with their digital postings. Hosek says this has made it easier for hunters to acquire permission.

