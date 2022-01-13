Advertisement

Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts

By Michael Anthony
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board voted to suspend the license of a former Williston High School teacher.

In a unanimous vote, the board ruled that Lanny Gabbert’s teaching license would be suspended until July 31 and after he completes training courses for ethics, classroom management and curriculum instruction. A complaint was filed against Gabbert following resignations from Williston, Alexander and Ray school districts within a year, all citing inappropriate behavior.

The board discussed the possibility of revoking his license but agreed there wasn’t enough information to do that. They said that his lack of accountability was concerning and hope that this suspension would cause school districts to ask questions about his background before hiring.

“I think if we give him a course of action that’s not easy to get through but would actually impact what he does in the classroom, then it’s worth having the discussion of reinstating that license,” said Cory Steiner, administrative representative from Northern Cass Public School.

“In my mind it hasn’t really affected him at all from jumping from one school district to the next school district, not worrying where the money is coming from or his livihood when his behavior hasn’t changed and the problems have kind of followed him,” said Sonya Hansana, School Board representative from Hazen.

Gabbert declined to comment following the meeting.

