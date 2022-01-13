Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday night into Friday | What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A strong Alberta clipper will move through the Northern Plains late Thursday into Friday bringing impactful snow totals to some parts of the First Warn Viewing Area, especially in north-central and eastern North Dakota.

Here is a timeline of how the storm will progress. Expect some bands of moderate to heavy snow along the US-52 corridor Thursday night into Friday morning. The Friday morning commute will be impacted in the areas that will receive the most snow.

The probability of more than two inches of snow shows a high likelihood for much of central and eastern North Dakota. Lesser totals are favored in western ND.

Probability of 2"+ snow Thursday into Friday (KFYR)

The probability of more than four inches of snow shows a high likelihood extending from north-central North Dakota through Devils Lake and Jamestown, and into the southeastern part of the state.

Probability of 4"+ snow Thursday into Friday (KFYR)

Here is a city-by-city breakdown of the First Warn Weather Team’s snow forecast as of 9 p.m. CST Wednesday.

City-by-city snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday (KFYR)

Here is the snow forecast map as of 9 p.m. CST Wednesday. This is subject to change based on any changes to the track of the clipper system.

Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday (KFYR)

In terms of the liquid-equivalent moisture that this system will bring, a swath of a half-inch of moisture is favored from north-central North Dakota down into the southeastern part of the state.

Amount of liquid equivalent of precipitation Thursday into Friday (KFYR)

This system will also have impacts in parts of the southern U.S. and along the entire east coast. So if you have any travel plans or know anyone in these areas, here’s a look at how this system will evolve from a broader perspective.

