Class-A basketball poll as of 1/12/22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association puts five teams in its Class-A basketball poll. Four of the five on the boys side are receiving first-place votes. Century retakes the top spot. The Patriots are also number one in the Class-A girls voting.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck-Century (7) — 8-1 Record — 53 pts — Last Week: 2nd

2. Minot High (3) — 8-1 Record — 46 pts — Last Week: 5th

3. Fargo Davies (2) — 6-1 Record — 40 pts — Last Week: 3rd

4. Bismarck High (1) — 6-1 Record — 39 pts — Last Week: 1st

5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 8-1 Record — 15 pts — Last Week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (7-2)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck-Century (13) — 8-0 Record — 65 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. Bismarck High — 5-1 Record — 46 pts — Last Week: 4th

3. Grand Forks Red River — 6-0 Record — 32 pts — Last Week: NR

4. West Fargo — 8-1 Record — 20 pts — Last Week: 2nd

5. Minot High — 7-1 Record — 18 pts — Last Week: 3rd

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (5-1)

