Advertisement

Class-A basketball poll as of 1/12/22

Century top ranked basketball teams
Century top ranked basketball teams(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association puts five teams in its Class-A basketball poll. Four of the five on the boys side are receiving first-place votes. Century retakes the top spot. The Patriots are also number one in the Class-A girls voting.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck-Century (7) — 8-1 Record — 53 pts — Last Week: 2nd

2. Minot High (3) — 8-1 Record — 46 pts — Last Week: 5th

3. Fargo Davies (2) — 6-1 Record — 40 pts — Last Week: 3rd

4. Bismarck High (1) — 6-1 Record — 39 pts — Last Week: 1st

5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 8-1 Record — 15 pts — Last Week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (7-2)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck-Century (13) — 8-0 Record — 65 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. Bismarck High — 5-1 Record — 46 pts — Last Week: 4th

3. Grand Forks Red River — 6-0 Record — 32 pts — Last Week: NR

4. West Fargo — 8-1 Record — 20 pts — Last Week: 2nd

5. Minot High — 7-1 Record — 18 pts — Last Week: 3rd

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (5-1)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks temporarily closed in Bismarck
Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents
Rhame man sentenced to life in federal sex crime case
Larry Schumacker
ND man grows lettuce year round

Latest News

Aaron Grubb
Sports Spotlight: Aaron Grubb
aaron grubb
Sports Spotlight: Aaron Grubb
6PM Sportscast 1/12/22
6PM Sportscast 1/12/22
UND Hockey
UND postpones hockey games due to COVID-19