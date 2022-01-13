Class-A basketball poll as of 1/12/22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association puts five teams in its Class-A basketball poll. Four of the five on the boys side are receiving first-place votes. Century retakes the top spot. The Patriots are also number one in the Class-A girls voting.
CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck-Century (7) — 8-1 Record — 53 pts — Last Week: 2nd
2. Minot High (3) — 8-1 Record — 46 pts — Last Week: 5th
3. Fargo Davies (2) — 6-1 Record — 40 pts — Last Week: 3rd
4. Bismarck High (1) — 6-1 Record — 39 pts — Last Week: 1st
5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 8-1 Record — 15 pts — Last Week: NR
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (7-2)
CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck-Century (13) — 8-0 Record — 65 pts — Last Week: 1st
2. Bismarck High — 5-1 Record — 46 pts — Last Week: 4th
3. Grand Forks Red River — 6-0 Record — 32 pts — Last Week: NR
4. West Fargo — 8-1 Record — 20 pts — Last Week: 2nd
5. Minot High — 7-1 Record — 18 pts — Last Week: 3rd
OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (5-1)
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.