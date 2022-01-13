‘21 percent positivity rate’: Southwest North Dakota sees rise in coronavirus cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health officials in the southwest region of the state are seeing a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases. The area’s public health unit is working to administer tests, all the while trying to keep their staff healthy.

Vehicles waited in line Thursday before the garage doors to the district health unit’s Coronavirus test site even opened.

The executive officer says they’re doing about double the number of tests administered last week.

“We have about a 21 percent positivity rate in the southwest, so definitely COVID is here again,” said Sherry Adams, Southwestern District Health Unit.

Adams says the steady increase in cases has impacted staffing. She says they’re trying to keep the team healthy by utilizing protective gear and providing heating sources.

“Make adjustments to make sure the samples are kept at a proper temperature, thinking and being very creative about heating sources, making sure your staff stays warm,” said Adams.

On extremely cold days, they close the garage doors and ask drivers to shut off their vehicles during testing. And with more cold days ahead and more people needing tests, Adams asks you to be patient, and take charge of your health.

“Please, please stay home if you are positive or a close contact for those five days for sure, longer if you have symptoms, get tested and just follow the guidelines, it will help,” said Adams.

Adams says they’re still testing at the Dickinson site five days a week.

For information on testing times, you can visit Southwestern District Health Unit’s website or find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.