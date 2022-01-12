Williston’s McVay Elementary to move to distance learning for rest of the week; High School Wrestling suspended for a week

WILLISTON, N.D. - McVay Elementary in Williston will be moving to distance learning this week due to COVID-19 and various other illnesses identified in the school.

A release from the district says 18 staff and 74 students are out due to illnesses and there are not enough substitute teachers to fill those positions. They are currently planning to return on Tuesday, January 18.

Williston High School’s wrestling program is also suspending its program for the week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, meaning they will not be participating in the Miles City or Sidney Tournaments.

No other athletics have been affected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.