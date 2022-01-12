UND postpones hockey games due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The hockey series this week in Grand Forks between the University of North Dakota and Omaha has been postponed.

The Fighting Hawks are following COVID-19 protocols within their program. The N.C.H.C. says the decision to postpone is consistent with league protocols and it’s something that affected a couple of other teams last week.

UND Head Coach Brad Berry says in the last 24 hours they didn’t meet the minimum requirements of the roster to play this weekend.

UND Head Coach Brad Berry, “It’s about being open and flexible and mindful of the situation that’s going on that this current moment and obviously you’re seeing that’s going on around the country not only in sports but what’s going on in everyday life. Last weekend, Duluth and I believe Omaha were two teams involved with mind of what we’re going through right now and we’re doing it now so it seems like it’s taking its turn within our league here and obviously, we have to make sure we get through this but being mentally strong enough to keep pushing forward here and our guys will.” - Courtesy: UNDInsider

UND hopes to be able to make up the games against Omaha. Berry says they’d be open to mid-week games if necessary. The head coach hopes to have enough players back to play Western Michigan next week.

