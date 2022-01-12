Two separate incidents in Billings County have led to multiple drug arrests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Southwest Narcotics Task Force says on January 9th, a Montana highway patrolman was led on a high-speed pursuit near Glendive after trying to pull a vehicle over.

They say the pursuit ended near Medora when the driver of the vehicle struck a Billings County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Authorities say no one was injured but the driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Spanbauer of Minnesota, was arrested for fleeing from law enforcement as well as for possession of about 55 pounds of marijuana.

On January 11th, they say troopers assigned to the North Dakota Highway Patrol Interdiction Team assisted by task force agents stopped a vehicle on Interstate 94 in eastern Billings County.

Authorities discovered about 1,848 grams of presumptively identified methamphetamine, 500 presumptively identified fentanyl pills, a half-pound of marijuana, and a stolen firearm.

Jason Holland and Katie Armijo of North Dakota were in the vehicle and arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and additional charges are pending.

Both incidents were completed with the help of multiple area law enforcement agencies.

