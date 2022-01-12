Advertisement

Things to know for tax season

By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -With tax season quickly approaching, accountants want people to be ready for changes this year.

Monday, the IRS announced it will be accepting filings starting on Jan. 24. Accountants say to include the $1,400 stimulus payment that went out in May of 2021 and the advanced child tax credit. Accountants are also urging you to file accurately.

“Kind of when the pandemic started, there were obviously office closures and limited staffing at IRS locations. So, what we’ve heard is we just have to be patient and try to file a completely accurate return the first time,” said Kristen McKeone, accountant for Haga Kommer in Mandan.

The tax deadline will be on April 18, which is pushed back from April 15th because Washington D.C. will be celebrating Emancipation Day that day.

The Treasury Department encourages people to be patient this year. Due to staffing shortages, the Internal Revenue Service might take longer to process tax refunds this year.

