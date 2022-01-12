Advertisement

Starbucks temporarily closed in Bismarck

(WABI)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you like to start your day with a cup of Starbucks coffee in Bismarck, you’ll have to wait a few days. 

All Starbucks coffee shops in Bismarck have been closed since Monday. The coffee chain says it is temporarily closed to make improvements to “the store experience” by focusing on training “Starbucks partners.”

The storefronts on 3rd Street and 43rd Avenue will be closed until next Monday, Jan. 17 and the 12th Avenue location will be closed until Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Larry Schumacker
ND man grows lettuce year round
State licensing board files complaint against former Williston educator
NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations

Latest News

Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents
Things to know for tax season
‘Prairie Princess’ tells the story of ranch life from a young girl’s perspective
Health experts to discuss Omicron variant in town hall meeting Thursday