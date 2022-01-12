Starbucks temporarily closed in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you like to start your day with a cup of Starbucks coffee in Bismarck, you’ll have to wait a few days.

All Starbucks coffee shops in Bismarck have been closed since Monday. The coffee chain says it is temporarily closed to make improvements to “the store experience” by focusing on training “Starbucks partners.”

The storefronts on 3rd Street and 43rd Avenue will be closed until next Monday, Jan. 17 and the 12th Avenue location will be closed until Jan. 24.

