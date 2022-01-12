Advertisement

South Dakota AG unable to fund office for missing Indigenous

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg meets with lawmakers in Pierre.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg meets with lawmakers in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg tells state lawmakers that he has been unable to find funds to hire someone to coordinate tribal, state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate missing Indigenous people.

The Legislature last year established a one-person office under the attorney general’s office to specialize in coordinating law enforcement efforts across agencies.

But the office did not receive a budget allocation.

Lawmakers said they hoped it could be funded with federal or tribal funds. But Ravnsborg says that has not happened. His office has requested funding for the position in this year’s state budget

