Record spike in daily new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state health officials Wednesday reported a new daily high for positive COVID-19 cases with 2,400 new infections. This now puts the state at 6,062 active cases. The previous daily high was 2,315 new cases on November 13, 2020.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has nearly tripled in the last two weeks and is now at 14.2 percent. While new cases keep rising, hospitalizations, however, have not seen any significant increases in the last two weeks.

COVID: 14.2% 14-day avg.; 6,062 total active; 52.3% fully vaccinated

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.