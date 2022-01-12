Nissley wins Gatorade Volleyball Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Logan Nissley is North Dakota’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.

Nissley helped Century to another Class-A State Championship.

The Patriots Junior is an excellent all-around player. She had 357-Kills and 361-Digs.

Nissley is a two-time, first-team, all-state player in volleyball. She’s also a first-team all-state basketball player.

Nissley and her teammate went 25-1 this fall.

Century’s Julia Fitterer and Lauren Ware are also recent winners of the Gatorade Volleyball Award.

