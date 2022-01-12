Nissley wins Gatorade Volleyball Award
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Logan Nissley is North Dakota’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Nissley helped Century to another Class-A State Championship.
The Patriots Junior is an excellent all-around player. She had 357-Kills and 361-Digs.
Nissley is a two-time, first-team, all-state player in volleyball. She’s also a first-team all-state basketball player.
Nissley and her teammate went 25-1 this fall.
Century’s Julia Fitterer and Lauren Ware are also recent winners of the Gatorade Volleyball Award.
