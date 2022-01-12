New faces at Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two new faces at Dickinson’s dinosaur museum are excited to call North Dakota their new home. The duo will help the curator and bring new experiences to the museum.

Steve Clawson says he will be working on this skeleton block for several years. When finished, guests to Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum will see the tyrannosaur the museum’s curator discovered in Montana.

It’s just one of the many dinosaurs Clawson is working on.

“I came into the project, and I love the work area, I love the scope, I love that we have multiple tyrannosaurs out there,” said Steve Clawson, fossil preparator.

Clawson is from Chicago and has studied dinosaurs at several schools. He has done field work in Utah and other areas and is looking forward to more in and around North Dakota.

“Hopefully find some triceratops skeletons for the museum,” said Clawson.

Amanda Hendrix is from Washington, D.C., and says she’s excited to start work as the museum’s educator.

“I’m working in collections here and we’re trying to put together some sort of good outreach kits, good outreach programs, material that can really help kids learn,” said Amanda Hendrix, museum educator.

Hendrix says moving west and working on dinosaurs has been a dream of hers since she was a child. And now in her new position, she will be able to inspire others to learn about these fascinating creatures.

Museum guests will be able to see the team working on uncovering the tyrannosaur for the next several years from the lab’s window.

