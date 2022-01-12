Most COVID-19 policies to remain in place for Williston School District despite new CDC guidance

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s school board voted against changing most of its COVID-19 policies despite changes in Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Last month, the CDC announced that they were shortening recommendations for isolation from 10 days to five if people are asymptomatic or if their symptoms are resolving, but they would have to wear a mask for the following five days.

The school district’s return to in-person learning committee made a recommendation to follow that guidance for staff, which was voted down in a three-to-three vote.

“We the committee feels that you are contagious longer than those five days and we also know that you, the board, do not want to have any mask mandate so that’s why we are asking to continue with the ten days isolation period,” said Lynn Douglas, District Nurse.

Board President Chris Jundt and members Cory Swint and John Kasmer voted against the measure. Heather Wheeler, Sarah Williams, and Kyle Renner voted in favor. Ties are broken by the president who says students should also be included in the shorter timeline.

“Nobody is saying that you should come back if you’re still feeling ill. That needs to fall under the common sense category just like if you have strep throat, the flu, or anything else,” said Jundt.

The board did vote unanimously to only require testing of household contacts once they are out of isolation. Previously it was three and seven days after isolation.

