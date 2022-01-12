Advertisement

Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Seth Voegele
Seth Voegele(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who faces charges in numerous unrelated incidents, including one that caused a social media stir when a doorbell camera captured video of the arrest, is scheduled for multiple trials.

In August, 33-year-old Seth Voegele was arrested after Bismarck police say he would not stop on his longboard when they asked to speak with him, and he later resisted arrest.

This incident, caught on video and shared online, led to some members of the public questioning how police handled the incident. The officer involved was investigated and verbally reprimanded. Voegele will face a jury in March.

He was also arrested in October after Morton County sheriff’s deputies say he tried to flee from officers after kicking out a window of a police car. Monday, Voegele pleaded not guilty to charges of escape and criminal mischief. He’s set for trial in May.

Voegele was arrested again in December after Mandan police say he rode a skateboard across oncoming traffic and later resisted arrest and was hit with a stun gun. He’s set for trial in February.

