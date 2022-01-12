Main Street Minute: Tractor Supply debuts new location in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – In the Magic City, farming and ranching make up a large part of the community. Having a store that caters to those specific needs is important, that’s where Tractor Supply comes in.

Believe it or not, Tractor Supply began in Minot back in 1939 and has since grown to having more than 2,000 stores across the country. The Magic City’s store recently changed locations, but still offers a little something for everyone.

Tractor Supply is now located off Highway 52, giving the new store the space and convenience the previous location on Broadway could not offer.

“It’s so much easier to get in and out of the parking lot. On Broadway it was always such a hassle, so this is nice,” said Connie Behrens, a longtime customer of Tractor Supply.

“This location here is easy access, in and out, and it’s great when we’re pulling our trailer and we have our farm equipment, we can pick up what we need,” said Dana Weiskopf, a long time Tractor Supply customer.

The new locale welcomes back long-time customers and invites new ones to check out what the rural lifestyle retailer has to offer.

“We have several customers that are long time Tractor Supply customers, they have come in and they’re really excited about it, they just want to browse around look. and a nice thing about it is we have new people that didn’t even know Tractor Supply existed,” said Nikki Glover, the store’s manager.

The store features wider aisles and more products.

“I’ve been finding a greater selection for everything for home and for the farm,” said Weiskopf.

Though it may be a new chapter for the business, they are still focused on being a part of the Magic City community.

“We’re just super excited to be here. I’m super excited to start working with the community in a much more involved type of environment,” said Glover.

Offering the farming and ranching community a place to for easy shopping for 83 years.

The store also has new features like a pet wash, self-check out kiosks, and curbside pickup.

