Advertisement

Main Street Minute: Tractor Supply debuts new location in Minot

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In the Magic City, farming and ranching make up a large part of the community. Having a store that caters to those specific needs is important, that’s where Tractor Supply comes in.

Believe it or not, Tractor Supply began in Minot back in 1939 and has since grown to having more than 2,000 stores across the country. The Magic City’s store recently changed locations, but still offers a little something for everyone.

Tractor Supply is now located off Highway 52, giving the new store the space and convenience the previous location on Broadway could not offer.

“It’s so much easier to get in and out of the parking lot. On Broadway it was always such a hassle, so this is nice,” said Connie Behrens, a longtime customer of Tractor Supply.

“This location here is easy access, in and out, and it’s great when we’re pulling our trailer and we have our farm equipment, we can pick up what we need,” said Dana Weiskopf, a long time Tractor Supply customer.

The new locale welcomes back long-time customers and invites new ones to check out what the rural lifestyle retailer has to offer.

“We have several customers that are long time Tractor Supply customers, they have come in and they’re really excited about it, they just want to browse around look. and a nice thing about it is we have new people that didn’t even know Tractor Supply existed,” said Nikki Glover, the store’s manager.

The store features wider aisles and more products.

“I’ve been finding a greater selection for everything for home and for the farm,” said Weiskopf.

Though it may be a new chapter for the business, they are still focused on being a part of the Magic City community.

“We’re just super excited to be here. I’m super excited to start working with the community in a much more involved type of environment,” said Glover.

Offering the farming and ranching community a place to for easy shopping for 83 years.

The store also has new features like a pet wash, self-check out kiosks, and curbside pickup.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Larry Schumacker
ND man grows lettuce year round
State licensing board files complaint against former Williston educator
NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations

Latest News

'Prairie Princess'
'Prairie Princess'
Audit delay leaves many questions for financials of Williston School District
Most COVID-19 policies to remain in place for Williston School District despite new CDC guidance
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents