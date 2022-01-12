Legacy High School, BSC expand dual credit classes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students and teachers from Legacy High School are sharing their experiences with a new scheduling system.

Seven years ago when Legacy first opened, the school rolled out the Flex Mod schedule. The new system moved away from 8 period school days to 20-minute units of time.

“Unlike in a traditional schedule where I’d only be available before or after school. Now I’m available during the day, they have available time during the day. So there’s some kids I’ll often see three or four times a week because we have common ‘white space,’” said Legacy Choral Director Michael Seil.

Administrators say the flexibility kickstarted conversations between Legacy and Bismarck State College.

The two schools worked together to expand the amount of “dual credit classes”, which count toward college credit.

The new list of classes will allow for some students to receive their associate’s degree the same week they graduate high school.

“So there was always that hang up of doing dual credit. So everything was offered through AP. I think now we’ve kind of worked out some of the kinks, where we’re through BSC”, said Legacy science teacher Brett Mitchell.

Legacy High School administrators say expanding the relationship between them, BSC and Bismarck Public Schools will have a lasting impact.

