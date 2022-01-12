Hazardous spill, fire causes closure along Interstate 29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A hazardous liquid spill and fire has caused the closure of Interstate 29 near Reynolds this morning.

Several enforcement agencies are on scene at this time. The closure is along exit 188 near Buxton, and the detour will remain in place until the area is cleaned.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, a driver who was hauling a hazardous liquid into Canada noticed smoke and fire coming from his trailer. Highway patrol says he unhooked the trailer and exited the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

