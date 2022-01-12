Family of Katelyn Berry still hopeful in daughter’s return

SIDNEY, M.T. – Support and community outreach has continued to grow for a family desperately looking to find answers to the disappearance of their daughter.

Katelynn Berry went missing more than 3 weeks ago, and both the family and Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson have very few leads to go on right now. However, the community has continued to support them in getting the word out. The family has been thankful and remains hopeful about seeing Katelynn again.

“I know they have a lot of manpower invested in getting to the bottom of it, and they want results as much as I do,” said Hank Berry, Katelynn’s father.

Katelynn Berry is 5′ 4″ with a slender build, green eyes, and natural brown hair. She was last seen on December 21 at her home south of Sidney. A $10,000 reward has been announced for her safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919.

