COVID: 13.1% 14-day avg.; 4,546 total active; 52.3% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 1/12, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 13.1%. In total, there have been 148,881 confirmed cases and 2,034 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 115 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 19 ICU beds occupied. 4,546 cases remain active. 55.3% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.3% reported as fully vaccinated.

There have been 991,706 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.7%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

