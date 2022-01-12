Advertisement

Bismarck deli struck by vandals

Country House Deli closed
Country House Deli closed
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A veteran-owned Bismarck business has been struck a second time by vandals, this time sustaining damage to the refrigeration system.

The Country House Deli, known for its beer cheese soup and many sandwich options, is temporarily closed Wednesday after staff discovered significant vandalism to air and cooling units.

“Essentially what happened is that I came in this morning to get the store open, and I noticed that our cooler wasn’t cooling properly. So, I walked outside and that’s when I noticed that someone had come through and done significant damage,” said Pete Conlin, owner of Country House Deli.

Conlin says this is the second time vandals have targeted the business. He says the first time their cooling lines were cut, but this time their system was essentially “gutted.”

Staff was able to save products by moving them to additional indoor units. They’re assessing damage and hope to reopen as soon as possible, depending on what can be arranged.

Police are investigating. They ask you to report any information.

