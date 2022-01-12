Audit delay leaves many questions for financials of Williston School District

WILLISTON, N.D. - Monday night, the Williston Basin School District met to receive an update to the audits of the 2020-21 school year, which have been under increasing scrutiny. Unfortunately, some responses left some of the board feeling uneasy about the situation.

It’s a question that everyone, including the Williston Basin School Board wants to know: “What do the financials of the district look like?”

“I don’t know why it happened; they may find it in the audit. I have to come up with numbers for you guys, that’s what everyone is screaming for, and I can’t wait for that,” said Sheri Heser, Business Manager.

Business Manager Sheri Heser and Tanner Sakrismo from Widmer Roel were pressed on the status of the audits being done from last school year, before the district was reorganized.

“At this point, I think we’re at a good spot for proceeding with the audit itself,” said Sakrismo.

The board says they were shocked however, to hear that due to software issues, the company would not have the report completed until April or May. Some members say that’s a concern and validates a petition circulating asking the state auditor to take control of the audit.

“We have a good shot of spending more dollars that could be going to our students because the answers are incomplete in my opinion,” said Cory Swint, board member.

Organizers of that petition were not at the meeting, but said they expect it to be completed very soon.

“We’re probably at around 600, and we need 707, so yeah it’s not going to take long. With all of those other (petitions) out there, we’re probably already there,” said Dawn Hollingsworth, one of the organizers of the petition.

There was an answer for one question concerning the cash amount brought in from the reorganization. District 1 had a reported discrepancy of about $2 million. Heser said additional revenue came in very late, which put the district’s ending balance around $200,000. Combined with the reported $18 million from District 8, there’s about $19 million in cash available for District 7. Heser said she is confident in that amount and will use that number going forward.

Organizers of the state audit petition will be meeting next Monday at the Williston Library to discuss the parameters of the state audit.

