At-home COVID tests hard to find in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration is requiring insurance companies to reimburse Americans for up to eight at-home COVID tests per month.

The problem is the tests are hard to come by, especially in North Dakota. Pharmacists say there’s a reason you won’t find many tests on shelves.

“I can’t even buy ‘em. I’ve found sources where I can buy ‘em at wholesale for what they should retail at. And then, I’ve seen lead times of, you know. Do you want to buy 300 tests and hopefully they’ll ship in 60 days? Well, I’m not exactly excited about spending that kind of money. For when?” said Kevin Martian, pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck.

After calling 10 different Bismarck pharmacies Wednesday, only one had tests in stock. Pharmacists we talked to say there are a couple of reasons for that: either their pharmacies just don’t carry the tests, or disruptions in the production and distribution of the tests are to blame.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.