Williston Basin School Board to conduct special election for vacant seat

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Over the past two years, Williston’s school boards have conducted four special elections.

This spring, they will be holding their fifth to determine who will fill Thomas Kalil’s vacant seat.

The remaining six members of the board voted unanimously to hold a special election at a later date. They agreed that the public should have a say in who should fill the seat since that person would serve until 2023.

“We have seen a lot of people out there who’ve made the comment that they could do it better, and I believe this should be the largest ballot that this community has ever seen because I want to see you show up and I will be selecting somebody to vote for, so show me how to do it better,” said Cory Swint.

Members also say the election is important for transparency.

“I’m not here to spend money, but I will spend money to build trust, and trust is something we are continually rebuilding between the community, the staff, and ourselves, and I think we are doing a great job so that’s just another reason I’d be willing to spend it,” said Sarah Williams.

A date and location will be determined in the coming weeks.

